ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VP says President Tinubu is doing his best and expressed hope about an economical upturn in 2025.

VP Kashim Shettima [Instagram]
VP Kashim Shettima [Instagram]

President Bola Tinubu is determined to change the fortunes of Nigeria, regardless of the challenges confronting the country, says Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Recommended articles

Shettima said this on Saturday in Abuja at a one-day retreat for presidential aides and heads of units in his office.

According to him, the nation’s economy is on the path of growth on account of President Tinubu’s policies and determination to transform the economy for all Nigerians.

” President Tinubu is determined to change the fortunes of the nation. We all want to bequeath to the younger generation a united and progressive country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, the economy has and is experiencing challenges but we have turned the corner. As of now, we are producing 1.8 million barrels of oil per day.

” The economy is on an upward trajectory and I believe in the new year, the economy will grow in leaps and bounds,” he said.

Shettima urged all aides in the presidency to synergise more and work harder in helping the President to deliver on his mandate.

” The country is greater than all of us. I urge you, let’s work as a team and as a family,” he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President) Sen. Hassan Hadejia, explained that the retreat was planned to enable aides to synergise on ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, this is to ensure a seamless execution of tasks assigned to the office of the Vice President.

He said the essence of the retreat was to enhance strategic communication in the office, streamlining project funding and partnership.

Hadejia added that the retreat would improve collaboration and synergy within the office and enhance collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies.

Also, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, commended the efforts of aides in the office, especially on tasks concerning strategic communication.

Baba-Ahmed stressed the need for improved collaboration across the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Dr Aliyu Moddibo-Umar, implored the aides to avail the system of their knowledge and expertise.

” Be humble and focus on the tasks at hand. We need to deliver on the difficult task ahead. The primary thing is just the work,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 LGAs

APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all 20 LGAs

Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

'INEC cannot be trusted' - PDP's Agboola Ajayi alleges bias in Ondo election

MC Oluomo sacked as appeal court declares new NURTW leader

MC Oluomo sacked as appeal court declares new NURTW leader

Ondo guber: DSS arrests vote-buyer with bags of cash

Ondo guber: DSS arrests vote-buyer with bags of cash

VIDEO: Ex-APC presidential aspirant evicted from Abuja house over unpaid rent

VIDEO: Ex-APC presidential aspirant evicted from Abuja house over unpaid rent

Yuletide: First Lady cautions market women against hiking food prices

Yuletide: First Lady cautions market women against hiking food prices

Naira depreciates further against dollar as turnover increases

Naira depreciates further against dollar as turnover increases

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit [Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

Nigerians need to seek forgiveness from God to overcome economic hardship - Oluwo

NDLEA smashes cross-border drug syndicates, arrests 6 kingpins

NDLEA smashes cross-border drug syndicates, arrests 6 kingpins

Suspected drug trafficker and some of the illicit drugs seized by the NDLEA operatives

NDLEA seizes tons of illicit drugs in 9 states