Tinubu determined to change Nigeria’s fortunes – Shettima

Shettima said this on Saturday in Abuja at a one-day retreat for presidential aides and heads of units in his office.

According to him, the nation’s economy is on the path of growth on account of President Tinubu’s policies and determination to transform the economy for all Nigerians.

” President Tinubu is determined to change the fortunes of the nation. We all want to bequeath to the younger generation a united and progressive country.

“Yes, the economy has and is experiencing challenges but we have turned the corner. As of now, we are producing 1.8 million barrels of oil per day.

” The economy is on an upward trajectory and I believe in the new year, the economy will grow in leaps and bounds,” he said.

Shettima urged all aides in the presidency to synergise more and work harder in helping the President to deliver on his mandate.

” The country is greater than all of us. I urge you, let’s work as a team and as a family,” he said.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President) Sen. Hassan Hadejia, explained that the retreat was planned to enable aides to synergise on ideas.

According to him, this is to ensure a seamless execution of tasks assigned to the office of the Vice President.

He said the essence of the retreat was to enhance strategic communication in the office, streamlining project funding and partnership.

Hadejia added that the retreat would improve collaboration and synergy within the office and enhance collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies.

Also, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, commended the efforts of aides in the office, especially on tasks concerning strategic communication.

Baba-Ahmed stressed the need for improved collaboration across the presidency.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Dr Aliyu Moddibo-Umar, implored the aides to avail the system of their knowledge and expertise.