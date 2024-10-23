BREAKING: Reshuffling begins as Tinubu scraps 2 ministries, merges others

The decision was revealed during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on Information and Strategy, confirmed the major reforms in a post on his official X handle.

In place of the Niger Delta Ministry, Tinubu's administration has created the Ministry of Regional Development.

This newly-formed body will oversee all regional development commissions, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission, and North East Development Commission.

"There will now be a Ministry of Regional Development to oversee all the regional development commissions," Onanuga explained, signalling a shift towards a more centralized approach to regional oversight.

The Ministry of Sports will now be replaced by the National Sports Commission, which will take over all responsibilities related to sports development.

In another fundamental change, the Ministry of Tourism will be merged with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy, marking an effort to streamline governance in related sectors.

