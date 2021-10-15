RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

TikTok responds with continued fight against hate and harassment

It also releases Q2 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q2 2021.

Tiktok makes it easy to create content

TikTok published its Q2 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report alongside an update on its work to protect its community from hate and harassment. Below you’ll find some of the key takeaways.

Protecting against hate and harassment

  • TikTok is expanding on the many tools it provides to its community by introducing improved mute settings for comments and questions during live streams. Now, the host or their trusted helper can temporarily mute an unkind viewer for a few seconds or minutes, or for the duration of the LIVE. If an account is muted for any amount of time, that person's entire comment history will also be removed. 
  • This builds on previous features introduced to promote civility and kindness. For instance, nearly 4 in 10 people chose to withdraw and edit their comments since the comment prompts were introduced. 
  • TikTok is continuing to make steady progress in its proactive detection of hateful behaviour, bullying, and harassment. For example, 73.3% of harassment and bullying videos were removed before any reports compared to 66.2% in the first quarter this year, while 72.9% of hateful behaviour videos were removed before any reports compared to 67.3%. 
  • To better uphold these policies, TikTok has continued to hire policy experts in civil rights, equity, and inclusion, and have rolled out unconscious bias training for its moderators. 

Q2 2021 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

  • 81,518,334 videos were removed globally between April and June for violating Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, which is less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok. 
  • Of those videos, TikTok identified and removed 93.0% within 24 hours of being posted and 94.1% before a user reported them. 87.5% of removed content had zero views

