NCC to partner NASS against misuse of social media

news

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it plans to collaborate with the National Assembly in enacting a law that will regulate the social media platforms.

Mr Tanimu Bawa, the NCC Controller in charge of Kano zone, stated this in Daura during the commission’s Consumer Conversation Programme held on Thursday.

He said that the misuse of the social media needed to be checked and regulated, adding that the platforms must be censored to ensure peace and stability in the polity.

Bawa said that the programme was aimed at listening to the complaints, suggestions and recommendations from the consumers on how to improve services.

The controller stressed that delivery of qualitative services was a major objective of the commission.

“The commission has within 18 years regulated and registered 162 million mobile phone users nationwide.

“We have raised our broad band penetration to 22 per cent for data coverage from the previous 13 per cent,” he said.

He however warned dealers against the sale of unregistered telephones lines, while cautioning those operating illegal registration centres to desist from such practices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that majority of the consumers complained of poor network connectivity in Daura and its environs.

Malam Ado Mohammed, one of such consumers complained of lack of wide coverage of data services.

Malam Idris Usman, an official of one of the communication firms, however, disclosed that most of the poor services recorded were due to network congestion.

He said the service providers would analyse the problems raised with a view to addressing them squarely.

“I want to call the attention of Nigerians to the fact that telephone masts are not dangerous to health, as earlier canvassed by those who were not experts on how the technology works.

“We have been enlightening people on this issue that our masts are not harmful,” he said.

He appealed to the people to consider telephone masts erected in their farms or communities as harmless.

Highlights of the events were consumers’ interactive sessions with service providers, including MTN, Globacom, Airtel and IHS.

NAN reports that consumers and community leaders across the five local government areas in Daura Emirate attended the one-day interactive programme.