ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  sports

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByVisa

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria
Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Recommended articles

The trophy arrived in Lagos on Thursday, 14 December. As part of the activities for the tour, the trophy made its first stop in Nigeria at the Lagos State Government house and was presented to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, and Head of Visa West Africa, further reiterating Visa’s continued support for sports in Nigeria.

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria
Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Visa also extended the trophy visit to its clients and partners, customers and football enthusiasts at an event hosted by internet sensation Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as kie_kie, and Radio Celebrity OAP, Tega Onojaife of Smooth FM. The event featured a football panel discussion, an amazing musical performance by Mavin's top-rated artiste, Crayon and an opportunity for guests to experience the Trophy live.

ADVERTISEMENT
Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria
Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

The Trophy Tour event was preceded by the renewal of Visa’s partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) re-establishing Visa’s role as the exclusive digital payment provider at all venues for the upcoming 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’ Ivoire including all AFCON tournaments until 2026.

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria
Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeatureByVisa

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Governor Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash

Governor Mutfwang sympathises with victims of Jos tanker crash

Celebrating Achievements: Nile University reflects on the success of its 11th convocation ceremony

Celebrating Achievements: Nile University reflects on the success of its 11th convocation ceremony

My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

My victory is an act of God, triumph of rule of law - Governor Fintiri

Sokoto Police confirm bandits' attack, 1 dead, 6 abducted in Tursa village

Sokoto Police confirm bandits' attack, 1 dead, 6 abducted in Tursa village

Navy arrests 14 suspects, impound vessel for illegal fishing in Akwa Ibom

Navy arrests 14 suspects, impound vessel for illegal fishing in Akwa Ibom

Federal Government to disburse ₦75 billion loans to MSMEs in January, 2024

Federal Government to disburse ₦75 billion loans to MSMEs in January, 2024

Kaduna Fire Service records 33 fire outbreaks, 1 death in November

Kaduna Fire Service records 33 fire outbreaks, 1 death in November

Makinde presents staff of office to Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as 21st Soun of Ogbomoso

Makinde presents staff of office to Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as 21st Soun of Ogbomoso

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

The best Nigerian football players of all time

The best Nigerian football players of all time