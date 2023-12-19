Visa brings the 2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Trophy to Nigeria

The trophy arrived in Lagos on Thursday, 14 December. As part of the activities for the tour, the trophy made its first stop in Nigeria at the Lagos State Government house and was presented to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by Andrew Uaboi, Vice President, and Head of Visa West Africa, further reiterating Visa’s continued support for sports in Nigeria.

Visa also extended the trophy visit to its clients and partners, customers and football enthusiasts at an event hosted by internet sensation Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as kie_kie, and Radio Celebrity OAP, Tega Onojaife of Smooth FM. The event featured a football panel discussion, an amazing musical performance by Mavin's top-rated artiste, Crayon and an opportunity for guests to experience the Trophy live.

The Trophy Tour event was preceded by the renewal of Visa’s partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) re-establishing Visa’s role as the exclusive digital payment provider at all venues for the upcoming 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’ Ivoire including all AFCON tournaments until 2026.

