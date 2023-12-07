The Singleton meets Golf: A perfect blend of elegance and sport

It was a delightful fusion of sophistication and sport as The Singleton Lounge made its grand debut at the Golf section of the Ikoyi Club, turning the vibrant greens into a playground of glitz and swings! In partnership with the swing-savvy folks at FirstBank,

The Singleton stole the show at the 62nd edition of the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship, sponsoring a corporate golf tournament for charity where 16 corporate teams teed off, showing off their skills on the greens, all whilst sipping on the perfect blend of cocktails.

The event also provided an exclusive sneak peek and taste of The Singleton Lounge, promising a new level of cool and premium relaxation.

The Singleton Lounge was officially unveiled by esteemed guests, including the Board Chair of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Dr Mrs Omobola Johnson, flanked by Mr Tafa Zubiri, Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, Mr Wahab Sarumi, Golf Captain, and members of the Guinness Leadership Team, John Musunga, Managing Director, Bayo Alli, Commercial Director, and Viola Graham-Douglas, IPS, Reserve & Modern Trade Director.

This event marked not only a celebration of golf but also a new and exciting convergence of elegance and the golfing spirit, leaving an indelible mark on the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Community. For more details, swing by @thesingletonngr on Instagram!

