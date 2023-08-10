Opera Mini kicks off football season in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa with new features, prizes

Customize your browsing, stay on top of all the ongoing action, and even take home great prizes with Opera Mini – the ultimate game day companion for live, uninterrupted football content.

Highlighting the return of league football is a new edition of the Opera’s Predictor game. Accessible through designated sections within Opera Mini and Apex Football, the Predictor game enables fans to more closely participate in the action by entering their predictions for 6 selected games per round of matches. Should they enter each score with 100% accuracy, they are eligible to win the grand prize of $10,000. But just for playing, participants are awarded a free spin on the prize wheel to potentially win data vouchers, cash prizes, mobile phones, and more. Users can additionally create a league with friends, so that they’re not just competing for prizes, but pride and prestige.

And staying on top of the action has never been easier with Opera Mini’s Live Scores service, which provides users with a suite of features that put the world of football at their fingertips.

Far beyond a basic scoreboard, Live Scores lets fans follow over 8,000 teams from competitions around the world – including the Premier League, La Liga, and the Champions League. Embedded right into the browser – and so guaranteed to load faster than any comparable service – Live Scores provides a Match List page that allows users to track any games they wish, even across multiple leagues, with a summary of kick-off times and live scores.

But Live Scores goes even more in-depth than that, providing statistics for each game so users have their finger on the pulse. They can toggle through the line-ups, read running commentary, and see match statistics to know who has scored, assisted, been booked, substituted – all the most pressing information, immediately available right inside the Opera Mini Browser. Users in Kenya and Nigeria will not even have to use any additional data as they peruse the latest updates.

And for those who are on the go Opera Mini features Live Match Alerts, which provides notifications for all matches involving users’ favorite teams. The alerts will keep fans updated regarding kickoff times, goals, red cards, penalties, and the full-time result, so that they never have to miss a thing.

Finally, apart from being fast and data-friendly, Opera Mini now combines a new level of customizability that allows fans to truly show their colors.

With a slew of rich and varied wallpapers, Opera Mini enables football fans to deck out their home screen with their favorite club’s colors, or even a panoramic view of the home stadium. Opera will additionally provide exciting new wallpapers in the coming months that bring local football culture to life – so from the jersey they wear to the screen they open to browse, fans can represent their preferred squad. To apply custom wallpaper, users must open Settings, click Personalization, and then Wallpaper; there, they can either choose a preselected image or hit Select More to add shots from the photo gallery.

So elevate your game season with Opera Mini – the all-in-one platform that combines a fast, lightweight mobile browser with an in-depth roundup of the football world. Download here today!

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, e-commerce, and classifieds. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

About Opera Mini

Launched in 2006, Opera Mini is a small, fast, and powerful browser. It comes with unique features such as Data Compression, Offline File Sharing, and a built-in ad-blocker. Today, Opera Mini is used by more than 100 million people who chose it over the pre-installed browsers on Android mobile devices. Opera Mini has a 4.3 star rating on Google Play and has been reviewed by more than eight million people worldwide.

