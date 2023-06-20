Mastercard hosts customers to UEFA Champions League finals viewing

On Saturday, 10 June, Mastercard cardholders and partners were treated to an extraordinary evening of football, camaraderie, and entertainment as they watched the UEFA Champions League Final unfold. The event featured a Champions League tunnel walkway, allowing guests to capture memorable photos and soak in the excitement of the occasion. To add to the atmosphere, former Nigerian footballer, Daniel Amokachi made an appearance, adding an extra touch of star power and excitement to the event.

To further spice the event, Mastercard showcased its innovative range of products through an impressive exhibition, allowing guests to explore the company's cutting-edge technology and solutions. Renowned DJ Neptune provided vibrant musical entertainment throughout the evening, ensuring a high-energy and electric atmosphere that kept the spirits of attendees soaring.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the live viewing of the UEFA Champions League Final match. Emotions ran high as football history unfolded on the screen, creating an extraordinary atmosphere. The combination of culinary delights and the thrill of the game made the viewing event an unforgettable Priceless experience for passionate football fans.

But the surprises didn't end there. In collaboration with Lost in the City, Mastercard presented the winners of "The Kitchen" cooking competition, adding a delightful culinary twist to the event. The winners had the incredible opportunity to showcase their culinary skills live at the watch party, creating mouthwatering dishes that delighted the senses of the guests. This fusion of football, music, technology, and culinary talent created a truly immersive and multi-dimensional event, marking the Mastercard viewing experience as an extraordinary celebration of passion and creativity.

Mastercard's long-standing sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League demonstrates its dedication to bringing fans closer to the action through its sponsorship of the competition. “We are proud to be part of this journey fueling the dreams of football fans by providing them with priceless experiences. The UEFA champions league is a global phenomenon that captivates millions of viewers and unites individuals from different backgrounds, cultures and languages. This is exactly what Mastercard embodies - connecting people to each other and their passions. This is why we have continued to create priceless experiences in partnership with UEFA for nearly 30 years." said Mastercard’s Country Manager and Area Business Head, West Africa, Ebehijie Momoh, represented by Mastercard’s Vice President for Government, Folarin Alayande.

