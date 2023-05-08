How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

1. Do your research – Before placing any bets, make sure you do your due diligence and research the teams or players involved in the game you’re looking to bet on. This will help you gain an understanding of their strengths and weaknesses as well as provide insight into potential outcomes.

2. Set a budget – Setting a budget for yourself before getting started will help ensure that you don’t overspend or take unnecessary risks with your money.

Different betting markets you should know

Betting markets are the different types of bets that you can make on a particular sporting event. The most common type of bet is the Moneyline, which is simply a bet on who will win a game. Other popular betting markets include point spreads, totals (over/under), parlays, teasers, futures and props. Point spreads involve picking a team to cover a certain number of points in order to win your bet. Totals involve predicting whether the combined score of both teams will be over or under a certain number. Parlays involve combining multiple bets into one wager with higher odds than each individual bet would have had on its own. Teasers are similar to parlays but with adjusted point spreads and totals in favour of the bettor. Futures involve predicting the outcome of an event that will take place at some point in the future.

Focus on value bets rather than winners

When making decisions, it is fundamental to prioritise value bets over winners. A value bet is a decision with a higher chance of success and a lower chance of failure. It's not about taking the biggest risks or trying to get the biggest rewards; it's about making the best decisions possible. This entails conducting research and comprehending the odds before making any decisions. It also entails being aware of your own limitations and knowing when to step back and reassess the situation. By emphasising value bets over winners, you can make more informed decisions that are less likely to fail and more likely to succeed in the long run.

