The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  sports

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTeekay: By emphasising value bets over winners, you can make more informed decisions that are less likely to fail and more likely to succeed in the long run.

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners
How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

Recommended articles

1. Do your research – Before placing any bets, make sure you do your due diligence and research the teams or players involved in the game you’re looking to bet on. This will help you gain an understanding of their strengths and weaknesses as well as provide insight into potential outcomes.

2. Set a budget – Setting a budget for yourself before getting started will help ensure that you don’t overspend or take unnecessary risks with your money.

Different betting markets you should know

ADVERTISEMENT

Betting markets are the different types of bets that you can make on a particular sporting event, you can find some of the best betting deals on Betway, which offers a range of promotions and bonuses to take advantage of. The most common type of bet is the Moneyline, which is simply a bet on who will win a game. Other popular betting markets include point spreads, totals (over/under), parlays, teasers, futures and props. Point spreads involve picking a team to cover a certain number of points in order to win your bet. Totals involve predicting whether the combined score of both teams will be over or under a certain number. Parlays involve combining multiple bets into one wager with higher odds than each individual bet would have had on its own. Teasers are similar to parlays but with adjusted point spreads and totals in favour of the bettor. Futures involve predicting the outcome of an event that will take place at some point in the future.

Focus on value bets rather than winners

When making decisions, it is fundamental to prioritise value bets over winners. A value bet is a decision with a higher chance of success and a lower chance of failure. It's not about taking the biggest risks or trying to get the biggest rewards; it's about making the best decisions possible. This entails conducting research and comprehending the odds being offered on whichever sportsbook, like Betway for instance, that you are using to place the bet before making any decisions. It also entails being aware of your own limitations and knowing when to step back and reassess the situation. By emphasising value bets over winners, you can make more informed decisions that are less likely to fail and more likely to succeed in the long run.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTeekay

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Presidential election petition adjourned

BREAKING: Presidential election petition adjourned

Tinubu drops nominees with 'sense of entitlement' from appointment list

Tinubu drops nominees with 'sense of entitlement' from appointment list

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

Peter Obi arrives Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal

Peter Obi arrives Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal

Supreme Court fixes date for judgment on Osun governorship election

Supreme Court fixes date for judgment on Osun governorship election

Court postpones hearing for PDP, APM petitions

Court postpones hearing for PDP, APM petitions

Absence of Obanikoro stalls Fayose’s alleged ₦‎6.9bn fraud trial

Absence of Obanikoro stalls Fayose’s alleged ₦‎6.9bn fraud trial

BREAKING: Action Alliance withdraws petition against Tinubu at Tribunal

BREAKING: Action Alliance withdraws petition against Tinubu at Tribunal

Akure Airport to metamorphose into first aerotropolis in sub-Sahara Africa

Akure Airport to metamorphose into first aerotropolis in sub-Sahara Africa

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arsenal have potential to be title contenders for years to come

Arsenal have potential to be title contenders for years to come

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners

How to win at sports betting: Tips for beginners