Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Bet9ja App Review

It is known as one of the largest betting sites in Nigeria owing to its wide range of sports events, casinos, and more.

The casino section of this betting app thrives in abundant games such as numbers, roulette, arcade, Tv games, and slots. The visual effects on the screen while playing any of the casino games is quite appealing to punters. Little wonder, the bet9ja casino section is always buzzing with game lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bet9ja mobile app is available in Nigeria for bettors to download and start wagering on a variety of sports events, virtual sports, and casino games. This has made it very easy for users to monitor their games and obtain real-time statistics on live betting. The old bet9ja mobile app is still functioning to date. However, the operators of this betting site have designed a bet9ja new mobile app. This is to enhance the gaming experience of their users.

How to download the bet9ja App

This section describes all you need to download the bet9ja app. The bet9ja mobile app download is available only on android devices.

How to download for Android

Bear in mind that you can download bet9ja app on Google Play Store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the simple steps required to download bet9ja app on your android device:

Visit the bet9ja official website Register or log in to your bet9ja account Search for the download app button on the bet9ja homepage and click on it Choose the mobile tab and download either the casino or the sportsbook app Choose the latest version of the bet9ja mobile app Click on the download tab and you are good to go.

Pulse Nigeria

How to download for iOS

Unfortunately, the operators of bet9ja are yet to develop a mobile app for iOS devices. However, we look forward to downloading a bet9ja app in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bet9ja Betting Options on Mobile

The betting options available on bet9ja for mobile are soccer, basketball, tennis, volley, ice hockey, beach volley, handball, futsal, rugby, baseball, darts, and snooker.

Promotional offers

As a new user when you sign up using the Bet9ja bonus code BETMAX, you will be rewarded with a 100% deposit match immediately after you have funded your new bet9ja account.

Apart from the 100% welcome bonus offered to new users, there are other mouth-watering promotional offers for existing customers on bet9ja.

ADVERTISEMENT

These promotional offers include Promotions, cut 1, 170 multiple boosts on We Pay You More, Win Cash, and Cash Out.

Bet9ja App best features

The top features of the bet9ja app are:

Live streaming

Payment options

Customer support

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Live Streaming

The Bet9ja app offers one of the best live-streaming services for punters in Nigeria. There are various matches that bettors are allowed to watch ranging from international tournaments to local matches directly on the mobile app.

Payment options

The payment options available on bet9ja are Visa card, Mastercard, Paystack, Flutterwave, CoralPay, Gt Bank, First bank, UBA, and Providus bank.

Customer Support

ADVERTISEMENT

You can reach the customer support team on the bet9ja mobile app via the following channels:

Form - You will be responded to within 48 hours

Phone calls - The call center operates between 8 am to 9 pm

Twitter

Sign up offer for bet9ja app

The bonus code that new users can enter while signing up on bet9ja is - BETMAX. This ensures that they are rewarded with a 100% welcome bonus. Note that before they are rewarded with the bonus, they must make their first time deposit.

The other promotions available on the bet9ja app include a 50% match-up casino bonus, an accumulator bonus, and free bets on sports betting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Note that as a new user, you are expected to choose just one of the options either the welcome bonus for sports betting or the welcome bonus for casino.

Bet9ja App FAQs

Is there a bonus code on bet9ja app?

Yes, there is a bonus code - BETMAX that can be entered during the sign-up process on bet9ja.

Will I be given a welcome bonus for signing up on the bet9ja app?

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, you will be rewarded with a huge welcome bonus for registering on the betting app.

Is there a bet9ja mobile app available for iOS devices?

No, the operators of bet9ja have not developed a mobile app for iOS devices but there is one available for Android devices.

Is the bet9ja app safe to bet on?

Yes, the bet9ja app is safe to wager on. Note that the bet9ja app has a similar design to the bet9ja website, hence it shares the same features as the website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is the new mobile betting app easy to navigate?

The operators of this betting site have ensured that the new mobile app has enhanced features that make it more acceptable than the old one. Hence it is very easy to navigate.

Bet9ja App Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Pros The cut 1 feature Few promotional offers The cut 1 feature Big odds Limited payment options Big odds Wide range of sportsbook Wide range of sportsbook Accumulator bonus Accumulator bonus Fast payment options Fast payment options

Final Verdict on Bet9ja App

ADVERTISEMENT

The operators of this betting site keep upgrading their website and mobile apps to create a better gaming experience. This is why they developed a new mobile app with a better interface for players. The new mobile betting app is upgraded to serve you better.

Although the old mobile app is still in use and available for download, however, we recommend that you take advantage of the new mobile app and enjoy more of bet9ja today.

---