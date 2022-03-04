Russian Invasion: Pay $1k fee to fight for us, Ukraine tells Nigerians

The Second Secretary at the Ukrainian Embassy to Nigeria, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed that $1,000 would be paid by Nigerian volunteers.

He said it will be difficult for Nigerians to travel to Ukraine now since the airspace has been shut owing to the war.

“It is normal practice when people want to volunteer and join the army of another country. It is a normal international practice. Of course, for us, it is an expression of support which we really appreciate. For now, no one has gone. We have received hundreds of applications from people who said they are willing. We have sent lists to the government but I cannot tell you what will happen next,” he said.

The announcement, however, did not go down well with the Nigerians who lamented that the price was too high.

“The $1,000 requirement is too high,” said Monday Adikwu, with number 96NA/41/2808, who was dismissed from the Nigerian Army for leaving his duty post to visit his pregnant wife without permission.

“They said we should provide evidence of military experience, passports and $1,000 for tickets and others. When I asked what the salary is, the guy first said $7,000 and later changed it to $3,300 per month. I showed him my military and training certificates.”

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Russian troops invaded Ukraine after Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, ordered a special military operation in Ukraine.