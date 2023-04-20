The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

Bayo Wahab

Zelensky believes Tinubu’s visit will strengthen the dialogue between Nigeria and Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his election as Nigeria’s 16th president. (Punch)
Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his election as Nigeria’s 16th president. (Punch)

Recommended articles

Zelensky sent his congratulatory message almost two months after Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

In a letter to the president-elect, the president of Ukraine praised Tinubu over his victory.

Zelensky also seized the opportunity to invite the former governor of Lagos to his war-torn country, saying he is confident that Tinubu’s visit would strengthen the dialogue between Nigeria and Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter reads, “Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our state, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation. We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation.

“The fulfilment of this task will be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which is designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you.

“I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security.”

Ukraine and Russia have been at war since last year. The war broke out on Thursday, February 24, 2022, when Russian forces invaded and occupied parts of Ukraine.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps invite Malami, Ahmed over $200M whistleblower consultancy fees

House of Reps invite Malami, Ahmed over $200M whistleblower consultancy fees

Benue government accuses Buhari government of endorsing Fulani militia killings

Benue government accuses Buhari government of endorsing Fulani militia killings

Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

INEC to Binani: You have no evidence we secretly worked with Fintiri

INEC to Binani: You have no evidence we secretly worked with Fintiri

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sinatu Ojikutu served as a deputy governor of Lagos State from 1992 to 1993. She was deputy governor to Michael Otedola. (Guardian)

I will renounce my citizenship before Tinubu’s inauguration  —  Ex-Lagos deputy gov

Tinubu and Obi

You have no right to contest my victory, Tinubu replies Obi at tribunal

Aisha Binani

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Governor Yahaya Bello and his preferred successor, Usman Ododo.

Bello unveils candidate as Deputy, 7 others withdraw from Kogi guber race