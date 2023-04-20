Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

Zelensky sent his congratulatory message almost two months after Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

In a letter to the president-elect, the president of Ukraine praised Tinubu over his victory.

Zelensky also seized the opportunity to invite the former governor of Lagos to his war-torn country, saying he is confident that Tinubu’s visit would strengthen the dialogue between Nigeria and Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter reads, “Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Despite extremely difficult testing times, caused by the full-scale armed aggression of Russia against our state, Ukraine is determined to further strengthen cooperation with Nigeria at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

“We are grateful for your country’s support of the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization “Principles of the UN Charter underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

“I count on the active participation of Nigeria in its practical implementation. We see the further provision of global food security, of which Ukraine was and remains a reliable guarantor at the global level, as an important direction of cooperation.

“The fulfilment of this task will be facilitated by the successful implementation of the Ukrainian initiative “Grain from Ukraine”, which is designed to significantly increase the supply of grain to African countries in order to prevent famine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taking this opportunity, I invite you to pay an official visit to Ukraine at a time convenient for you.

“I am confident that your visit will strengthen the dialogue between our countries and contribute to further consolidation of joint efforts of the international community aimed at solving the urgent challenges of today, in particular the crisis situation caused by Russia regarding the guarantee of world food security.”