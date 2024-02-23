Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker
The Assembly complex in Gusau is currently under heavy security.
Recommended articles
The Assembly complex in Gusau is currently under heavy security, with armed police personnel stationed at the entrance gate to prevent any potential disruption of law and order.
The Zamfara State House of Assembly is witnessing a tumultuous period as a majority of its members, totalling 18 lawmakers, have signed an official impeachment notice against Moriki.
According to emerging reports the mace of the state house was taken away for onward action.
The Seventh Zamfara State House of Assembly, inaugurated on June 13th, 2023, comprises a majority from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng