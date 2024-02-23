ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Ima Elijah

The Assembly complex in Gusau is currently under heavy security.

Ismail Moriki [Mediasmarts]
Ismail Moriki [Mediasmarts]

The Assembly complex in Gusau is currently under heavy security, with armed police personnel stationed at the entrance gate to prevent any potential disruption of law and order.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly is witnessing a tumultuous period as a majority of its members, totalling 18 lawmakers, have signed an official impeachment notice against Moriki.

According to emerging reports the mace of the state house was taken away for onward action.

The Seventh Zamfara State House of Assembly, inaugurated on June 13th, 2023, comprises a majority from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

