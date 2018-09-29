Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Zamfara APC endorses Buhari for second term

Buhari Zamfara APC endorses president for second term

Gov. Abdul’Aziz Yari stated this while announcing the results of the party’s presidential primary election conducted in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Only 28 pupils register for Common Entrance Exam in Zamfara play Zamfara APC endorses Buhari for second term (Guardian)

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara chapter, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to run for second term.

Gov. Abdul’Aziz Yari stated this while announcing the results of the party’s presidential primary election conducted in the state.

Yari, who is also the Chairman of the State Committee on Presidential Primaries, said 247,847 members of the party cast their votes during the exercise across the 147 wards.

He described the turnout as impressive as the total votes cast was 98 per cent of the registered members of the party.

He said 251,600 who ware the initial card carrying members of the party were to participate in the primaries in the state.

The governor commended the party members for their peaceful conduct during the exercise and urged them to sustain the attitude throughout the party’s elections.

He also commended security agencies for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in all parts of the state. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in...bullet
2 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun...bullet

Related Articles

Abdul’aziz Yari Stop using insecurity to campaign against me, Gov. warns aspirants
Ajimobi Governor says he'll return to Senate for 2nd term in 2019
Yari Governor condemns attack on his convoy, urges supporters not to revenge
Yari Zamfara governor to run for Senate in 2019, says he's "going back home"
Party Politics APC zones Zamfara Governorship position to Central Zone
Governors Forum We are not elected to pay salaries only - 36 State Governors
Yemi Osinbajo Acting President to visit Zamfara on Tuesday
Security Votes EFCC unfreezes Benue govt’s accounts
Abdulaziz Yari EFCC freezing of Benue govt. accounts unconstitutional — NGF

Politics

Power tussle tears Nigeria's ruling party apart
Oshiomhole APC Chairman to inaugurate 21-member Presidential National Convention Committee
Bauchi govt. approves N1.38b to boost state's Mass Transit
In Bauchi “I am not afraid of Direct primaries,” insists Gov. Abubakar
Gov. Rauf Aregbesola handing over newly-elected Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos.
Tinubu APC National Leader says victory in Osun shows democracy at work
Buhari’s minister, Aisha Alhassan might dump APC soon
Aisha Alhassan Buhari’s minister reportedly resigns, set to dump APC
X
Advertisement