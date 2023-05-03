The sports category has moved to a new website.

You're crossing the line with your accusations - APC cautions Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC accused Obi of exploiting people's vulnerabilities for his own political gains.

Tinubu and Obi
Tinubu and Obi

This was disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, during an interview on Arise Television on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

This is coming as a response to Obi's recent claims that the APC and its supporters have been attacking his personality since he decided to challenge the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Pulse reports that Obi and Labour Party have petitioned the PETP seeking among others the disqualification of Tinubu and an outright cancellation of his victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petitioners argued that the President-elect didn't meet all the constitutional requirements to be declared elected having failed to record 25% of total votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory.

Obi has been mired in a series of controversies in recent times including a 'leaked audio' of him and Bishop David Oyedepo in which the latter former to the February 25 presidential election as a "religious war" as well as an alleged detention and deportation from the United Kingdom.

Reacting to the incidents in a recent interview on Arise, Obi accused the ruling party of masterminding the events with the intention being to silence him and distract attention from the irregularities that characterised Tinubu's emergence.

Responding to Obi, Morka said the former Anambra State governor's accusation is ridiculous.

He said: “Peter Obi is really crossing the line, the campaigns are over, he needs to relax and allow his lawyers handle his case at the tribunal, accusing the APC of attacking his personal life is ridiculous.

“Obi has been way too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency.

“He did not win the elections, he came a distant third, and he has made a political capital of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng



