'Your vote of courage is my strength to do the right things for you' - Rep Nnamchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Nnamchi, the House of Representative member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, has vowed to give his constituents a credible representation in the House.

Prof. Paul Nnamchi (extreme right with other dignitaries)
Prof. Paul Nnamchi (extreme right with other dignitaries)

“I am grateful. Your overwhelming vote for me is a vote of courage, a source of strength to do the right things when the time comes and the time is now.” He said.

Nnamchi, whose post-inauguration reception started with a Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrew’s (Anglican) Basilica, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, said he would run an open door and inclusive policy. He said:

“I will make myself accessible to all, especially people of my constituency.

“I will be a representative that the people can see, reach and touch as well as answer the call of my constituents anytime”.

Nnamchi said he had kick-started his empowerment programme prior to his election, which is founded on his initiative christened: “Prof. Paul Nnamchi Tech-hub and Youth Innovation (PPNTAYI).”

According to him, “I have started with computer training, digital soft skills and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for youths and pupils of school age within the PPNTAYI initiative.

“As you can see and notice, we don’t have roads in the constituency. So I intend to attract more road projects to this area.

“I will ensure we also have a good road network that will link the whole constituency as it will lead to rapid development of this area,” he assured.

On education, the representative said that he would have indirect intervention in education, adding that he would bring into play informal education that would be of a great benefit to the people by raising their socio-economic status.

Dignitaries that attended the reception included Former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji; Chief Chijioke Edeoga, Governorship Candidate of Labour Party; Sen. Kelvin Chukwu, representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone and Sen. Okey Ezea, representing Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

Others are all House of Representative Members from Enugu State, Labour Party State Executive members and stalwarts as well as the academia and well-wishers from all over the country.

