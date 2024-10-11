Your call for protest over hardship is inciteful - APC blasts Amaechi

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Friday in Abuja, described Amaechi’s comments as insensitive and unpatriotic, saying he should be disregarded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amaechi, also a former Speaker and a two-term governor of Rivers in a recent interview, berated Nigerian youth for not protesting against the high cost of living in the country.

“Amaechi’s comments are insensitive, godawful and unpatriotic, coming from one of Nigeria’s longest serving and highest ranking political freeloaders.

“Attempting to hoodwink Nigerians into his web of false empathy and incitement to violence is hypocritical, provocative and dangerous,” Morka said.

He said Nigerians were highly perceptive, discerning and mindful that the current economic discomforts associated with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s inevitable reforms were transient.

He said they were also aware that the discomfort would pale into insignificance in comparison to the enduring transformative dividends which were already beginning to manifest.

Morka expressed optimism that Nigerians would not be cajoled into taking back through street violence what they handed to the Tinubu-led administration through the ballot as Amaechi and his tribesmen would wish.

“It is nauseating to think that these naysayer tribesmen did absolutely nothing to improve the economy or living conditions for Nigerians while they were in office.

“Are now pontificating endlessly about what and how things should be done, but didn’t and couldn’t do while in power.

“It is as though they only regain their senses and discover their talents for governance when they are out of power.