ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Your call for protest over hardship is inciteful - APC blasts Amaechi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Morka said they were also aware that the discomfort would pale into insignificance in comparison to the enduring transformative dividends which were already beginning to manifest.

Rotimi Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi

Recommended articles

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Friday in Abuja, described Amaechi’s comments as insensitive and unpatriotic, saying he should be disregarded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amaechi, also a former Speaker and a two-term governor of Rivers in a recent interview, berated Nigerian youth for not protesting against the high cost of living in the country.

“Amaechi’s comments are insensitive, godawful and unpatriotic, coming from one of Nigeria’s longest serving and highest ranking political freeloaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Attempting to hoodwink Nigerians into his web of false empathy and incitement to violence is hypocritical, provocative and dangerous,” Morka said.

He said Nigerians were highly perceptive, discerning and mindful that the current economic discomforts associated with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s inevitable reforms were transient.

He said they were also aware that the discomfort would pale into insignificance in comparison to the enduring transformative dividends which were already beginning to manifest.

Morka expressed optimism that Nigerians would not be cajoled into taking back through street violence what they handed to the Tinubu-led administration through the ballot as Amaechi and his tribesmen would wish.

“It is nauseating to think that these naysayer tribesmen did absolutely nothing to improve the economy or living conditions for Nigerians while they were in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Are now pontificating endlessly about what and how things should be done, but didn’t and couldn’t do while in power.

“It is as though they only regain their senses and discover their talents for governance when they are out of power.

“A tribe of naysayers is what they are, who never see any good, only gloom, filled with bile and disdain for the determined strides of APC-administration of Tinubu to transform our country’s economy for the benefit of present and future generations of Nigerians,” the APC spokesman said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your call for protest over hardship is inciteful - APC blasts Amaechi

Your call for protest over hardship is inciteful - APC blasts Amaechi

Access ARM Pensions Merger: 3 reasons why it’s for you

Access ARM Pensions Merger: 3 reasons why it’s for you

Why 25% discount food market, 'Ounje Eko' was suspended – Lawmaker

Why 25% discount food market, 'Ounje Eko' was suspended – Lawmaker

Be strong, confident - Tinubu tells Nigeria girl-child

Be strong, confident - Tinubu tells Nigeria girl-child

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

NNPC boss, Kyari loses daughter, Shettima sends condolences

NNPC boss, Kyari loses daughter, Shettima sends condolences

Lagos lawmaker splashes ₦30m on constituents to cushion hardship effects

Lagos lawmaker splashes ₦30m on constituents to cushion hardship effects

Sheath your swords and revert to status quo - PDP BoT tells NWC factions

Sheath your swords and revert to status quo - PDP BoT tells NWC factions

Borno Police re-arrest convict after escape during flood incident

Borno Police re-arrest convict after escape during flood incident

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Julius-Abure

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Adeyemi Ikuforiji. [Facebook]

EFCC appeals Ikuforiji's acquittal on money laundering charges again

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike