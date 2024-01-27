Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

Yusuf, who won the governorship election on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) platform, also said Ganduje didn't send his invitation through the right channel.

The former Kano State governor is now the National Chairman of the APC. After a stakeholders’ meeting of the party in Kano on Thursday, January 25, 2024, he appealed to his successor to abandon the NNPP for the ruling party.

“We are appealing to those who want to join APC to come. In particular, we are inviting the Governor of Kano and his NNPP to join APC,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, reacting to the invitation, Yusuf said he has no plan to dump his party.

Speaking through his spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday, the governor noted that Ganduje should know better than anyone the right channel to reach a sitting governor.

"We heard that he is begging for the Governor to join the APC, what is surprising is Ganduje as a former governor and former Deputy Governor knows better than anyone the right channel to send a message to a sitting Governor.

“His Excellency the Governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) does not have plans to leave his party and will not leave the party.

“Changing a political party is like changing a house, you just cannot wake up, pack your bags and say I have left my party. There are things to be done before you decide to change your house,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT