'You have no integrity': OPC blasts Fani-Kayode for defecting to APC

bayo wahab

The OPC says there will be more betrayals from southwest politicians in the coming days.

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]

The O’odua Peoples Congress has desribed Femi Fani-Kayode as a political jobber, who has no measure of intergrity following his defection the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former minister of aviation who, defected to the ruling party on Thursday, September 16, 2021, and also visited Aso Rock to meet President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prior to his defection, Fani-Kayode had called the APC so many unprintable names. He also once preferred dying to joining the political party he described as Almajiri Peoples Congress when he was on the other side.

Reacting to his defection, the OPC in a statement on Friday, September 17, 2021, slammed the politician and also told the Yorubas to expect more betrayals from southwest politicians in the coming days.

The statement titled, “Defection: Be ready for more betrayers, OPC blasts Fani-Kayode says, “FG’s 4bn dollar loans have no economic value” was signed by group’s Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin.

The OPC said Fani-Kayode’s defection was “never a surprise because he had been romancing with All Progressive Congress stalwarts all over the country”.

The statement read, “You can’t trust a politician, Femi Fani-Kayode is just one out of the lot. He has no principle, and he is an agent of the government. So it is never a new thing to see him defecting from PDP to APC. Fani-Kayode has no measure of integrity and he is a political jobber with no ideology.

“Of what value is his defection to the APC. But the truth is Yoruba should be ready for more of Femi Fani Kayodes in our midst.

“A few months ago, our leader, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, said in one of the group’s events that in the coming days before the 2023 elections, many people would show the stuff they were made of.

“He said many of our politicians are like a chameleon, they change so often, and that many of those that hitherto claimed to be true Yoruba sons and daughters would shift and change their positions because of cheap political crumbs, and position.

“And this prediction is now playing out with the defection of the former minister, many trusted allies of our race would soon join the train as he had rightly said.”

It would be recalled that Fani-Kayode identified with Yoruba Nation agitators in their struggle for secession.

In a recent statement, the group vouched for the former minister saying they have 100 per cent confidence in him.

bayo wahab bayo wahab

