Yobe North APC senatorial ticket: Court to determine Lawan’s fate today

The Apex Court had last week fixed today, February 6, 2023 for final judgment in the long-drawn legal battle.

What you should know: Ahmad Lawan, who has been a member of the Senate since 1999, when the democratic dispensation came on board, is battling for the Yobe North senatorial ticket with Bashir Sheriff Machina.

Lawan had contested to represent the APC in the presidential race and lost. Picking up his pieces, Lawan returned to defend his senatorial seat, which had been won over by Machina.

Machina, said to be a former member of the House of Representatives, had defeated the Senate President at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.