Yobe North APC senatorial ticket: Court to determine Lawan’s fate today

Ima Elijah

The Apex Court had last week fixed today, February 6, 2023 for final judgment in the long-drawn legal battle.

After two decades, Ahmed Lawan will not return to the National Assembly.
After two decades, Ahmed Lawan will not return to the National Assembly. (Premium Times)

The political fate of the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, will be determined today as the Supreme Court is set to deliver a make or mar judgment in his struggle for the senatorial ticket of Yobe North Senatorial District.

What you should know: Ahmad Lawan, who has been a member of the Senate since 1999, when the democratic dispensation came on board, is battling for the Yobe North senatorial ticket with Bashir Sheriff Machina.

Lawan had contested to represent the APC in the presidential race and lost. Picking up his pieces, Lawan returned to defend his senatorial seat, which had been won over by Machina.

Machina, said to be a former member of the House of Representatives, had defeated the Senate President at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

APC, which is backing the Senate President to emerge as its senatorial candidate, filed the appeal against the judgments of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, which held Bashir Sheriff Machina as the party’s candidate.

