Yahaya Bello sacks aide, Ogah on stakeholders’ relations

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, no reason was given for Ogah’s dismissal.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.
The sack is contained in a statement issued in Lokoja by Folashade Arike-Ayoade, Secretary to the Government of Kogi.

The government said that the sack takes effect from Sunday.

Gov. Bello has issued a directive for the immediate dismissal of Ogah, who served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Stakeholders Relations.

“The termination of Ogah as the special adviser to the governor is effective from Sept. 24.

*Gov Bello extends his best wishes to Ogah in his future endeavors, ” the state government said.

No reason was given for Ogah’s dismissal. He was instructed to “promptly hand over his identity card and any other government property or documents in his possession to the Permanent Secretary, Administration, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the state.”

