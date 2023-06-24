ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello receives PDP defectors into Kogi APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ankpa council boss, Usman, said virtually all the defectors were strong grassroot stakeholders from Ankpa, who have been harvested by party chieftains from the area.

Yahaya Bello receives PDP defectors into Kogi APC/Illustration.
Yahaya Bello receives PDP defectors into Kogi APC/Illustration.

Receiving the defectors alongside their supporters, Bello assured them that they would be treated tenderly and given equal privileges just like founding party members, because “Kogi All Progressives Congress (APC) doesn’t discriminate”.

The governor commended the defectors for their resilience, dedication and resolution to identify with the APC.

He welcomed them, saying from now onward they are fully part of the renewed Kogi which his administration is building for the good of all residents in the state.

Bello was appreciative of a former deputy speaker of the state, Rabiu Alfa, for his loyalty and dedication, while commending the Chairman of Ankpa Local Government Area, Mr Ibrahim Abagwu, for his impressive performance.

He affirmed that the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state would be free, fair and peaceful, having put in place the process for a violence-free election in the state.

“Electorate should be free to cast their votes to any candidate of their choice as anyone one intending to destabilise the state would be taken care of by security operatives,” he assured.

Earlier, the leader of the defector, Abraham Usman, who was a strong PDP chieftain, said that they took the decision with a strong conviction to join the ruling party, because they identified Bello’s leadership acumen and political trajectory, which reflect his firmness and always doing the right thing.

Usmam said: “All members of this group here are high ranking leaders of PDP in Ankpa LGA who are now willing to work for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to victory come Nov. 11.”

The Ankpa council boss, Usman, said virtually all the defectors were strong grassroot stakeholders from Ankpa, who have been harvested by party chieftains from the area.

The chairman added that the new party members were willing to join, work and add value to the APC towards the party’s victory in the upcoming governorship election.

