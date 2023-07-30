Yahaya Bello receives more PDP defectors ahead of Kogi guber election

The defectors, led by Mr A.K. Salihu, a former two-term House of Representatives member, Mr Udu Malik, former caretaker chairman of Okehi local government area, are all from Okehi LGA of the state.

The group, in a statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Onogwu Mohammed, expressed their support and hope for the APC Governorship Candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo’s victory in the Nov. 11 election.

The delegation also had Mr Haruna Yusuf, who served as the Aide De-camp to former Edo governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and had also contested for House of Representatives election under the PDP.

Also included is Mr Austin Ochu, the former PDP spokesman for Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Salihu, who spoke on behalf of the group, praised Bello for his developmental efforts, particularly in securing the lives and livelihoods of the people in the state.

He said that their decision to align with the APC was a testament to its people-oriented policies and internal democracy that exists in the party as well as providing critical infrastructure to the citizens..

The group assured the governor of their full support for Ododo and their commitment to securing victory for the APC in the upcoming election.

Responding, Bello commended them for joining the APC and expressed confidence that their support would be an icing on the cake for the APC’s victory in the November elections.

The governor assured them of equal opportunities within the party, emphasising that the Nov. 11 governorship election will be about the state’s future.