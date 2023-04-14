The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello lauds APC members over massive turnout, orderliness in Kogi primaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello gave the commendation on Friday after casting his ballot during the exercise at his Agasa Ward in the Okene Local Government Area of Kogi.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi (L), and Usman Ododo (R), the APC Aspirant and the Governor 's preferred candidate during the Primary election on Friday at Aggassa Ward in Okene
Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi (L), and Usman Ododo (R), the APC Aspirant and the Governor ‘s preferred candidate during the Primary election on Friday at Aggassa Ward in Okene

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC is holding their governorship primaries across the 239 wards of Kogi.

Bello gave the commendation on Friday, while speaking to journalists after casting his ballot during the exercise at his Agasa Ward in the Okene Local Government Area of Kogi.

The governor also commended the voters for their peaceful conduct and orderliness during the exercise, and attributed the large turnout of voters to the peaceful environment created by his administration.

Bello urged the voters to cast their ballots for a candidate that believed in the New Direction Administration for continuity and sustainable development for the overall good of the state.

The governor further applauded the security agents for maintaining law and order, and charged them to be civil in their approach.

“You can see the massive turnout of party members in this ward. These are financial members with an up-to-date financial commitment to our party in line with Article 9.3 (i) and (ii) of the APC Constitution.

“From the reports I have received so far, the turnout is good all over the 239 wards in the 21 local government areas of the state,” Bello said.

NAN recalls that the Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja and six other APC governorship aspirants on Thursday, withdrew from the primaries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

