The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Ngige discloses monthly salary

Ima Elijah

Ngige noted that the economic situation in the country has been excruciating for everyone, including political officeholders.

Chris Ngige.
Chris Ngige.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed during an interview with Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Monday, May 1, 2023.

"My salary is 942,000 a month. That’s my salary with my Personal Assistant, that is the gross total after taxation. Every minister you see, that’s what it is. Special Adviser too, is around that amount at the federal level,” he said.

Ngige, while commenting on the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the last eight years, noted that the economic situation in the country has been excruciating for everyone, including political officeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister was also asked about the possibility of paying workers’ salaries from June and beyond, to which he responded by saying that he is neither the Central Bank governor nor the Finance Minister.

He explained that these two entities manage the Nigerian economy, the fiscal and micro, and that he cannot print money, even if it means doing so to pay workers’ salaries.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ngige discloses monthly salary

Ngige discloses monthly salary

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

NEMA warns Kwarans about serious flood threat starting in August

Wike orders immediate release of promotion letters to civil servants

Wike orders immediate release of promotion letters to civil servants

NLC demands review of retirement age to 65

NLC demands review of retirement age to 65

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

Ngige tells Obi to leave Labour Day event at Eagle Square

UNICAL to reward cleaners, guards, others at 35th convocation

UNICAL to reward cleaners, guards, others at 35th convocation

Soludo is unhappy with ₦30k minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Soludo is unhappy with ₦30k minimum wage for Nigerian workers

Umahi approves ₦10k exit package for Ebonyi workers as he leaves office

Umahi approves ₦10k exit package for Ebonyi workers as he leaves office

Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

Witches, wizards call on Dino Melaye to consult ahead of Kogi election

Pulse Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets 'motivated' to end 16-year wait for title — Ugbade

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

U-17 AFCON: Nigeria knocked off the top by Morocco

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Steph Curry produces iconic 50-point performance as Golden State Warriors knock out Sacramento Kings in Game 7

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

Salah to score and other stats for Liverpool vs Tottenham clash

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

6 essential details revealed during the unveiling of the new Budapest track by World Athletics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu (TheCable)

Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Mathew C Eze

NDLEA places Lagos-based skit maker under close watch

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. (Punch)

Adeleke recalls how Adeboye prophesied his emergence as Osun governor in 2018