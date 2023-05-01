Ngige discloses monthly salary
Ngige noted that the economic situation in the country has been excruciating for everyone, including political officeholders.
This was disclosed during an interview with Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Monday, May 1, 2023.
"My salary is ₦942,000 a month. That’s my salary with my Personal Assistant, that is the gross total after taxation. Every minister you see, that’s what it is. Special Adviser too, is around that amount at the federal level,” he said.
Ngige, while commenting on the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the last eight years, noted that the economic situation in the country has been excruciating for everyone, including political officeholders.
The minister was also asked about the possibility of paying workers’ salaries from June and beyond, to which he responded by saying that he is neither the Central Bank governor nor the Finance Minister.
He explained that these two entities manage the Nigerian economy, the fiscal and micro, and that he cannot print money, even if it means doing so to pay workers’ salaries.
