Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Ima Elijah

“An average PDP man is angry with Asiwaju because..."

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale
Nobel Prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinka, has refuted claims of endorsing Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Soyinka’s media team issued a statement to the public to ignore any information concerning his negative comments on political parties and politicians.

The statement read in part: "Soyinka did NOT at any time or on any occasion issue such a statement.

“It is simply the work of peddlers of fake news and falsehood, who profit from misinformation to gain political advantages,” the statement reads.

Why this matters: Recall that a social media post indicated that Soyinka is prepared to engage in combat with any individual who supports Tinubu's bid for presidency.

The alleged statement read: “Quote me anywhere; Nigerians don’t need the like of Atiku and Obasanjo to lead them again. We have tested the two: Atiku is corrupt, and Obasanjo is a liar. Both of them are greedy and self-centred.

“Anybody, any cabal, any Viju milk activist, attempting to humiliate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must have me to contend with.

“An average PDP man is angry with Asiwaju because he brought them to their knees. If anyone thinks that bringing down Asiwaju is his project, that mission will not only crash but it will boomerang.”

But in a post on his social media account on Sunday, February 19, 2023, Soyinka said that the statement was false and made up by people with a fake news agenda.

