Wike tormented us for 8 years - APC Rivers

In a statement issued by the party's Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, it was emphatically stated that Wike would not be permitted to join the APC due to his antagonistic actions towards the party during his tenure.

According to Nwauju, Wike's antagonistic behavior towards the APC members and his divisive tactics make him an unsuitable candidate for the party.

The statement reads, "The terror unleashed on our party members during his eight years in power alone provides ample evidence that Wike has no place in the Rivers State APC. Inviting him to join would be akin to inviting an enemy to come and finish off his victims."

ADVERTISEMENT

The party's concerns extend beyond Wike's alleged terror tactics. They suspect that his desire to cozy up to top APC members is driven by a desire to evade accountability for his alleged involvement in looting the collective resources of the people of Rivers State.

Nwauju adds, "We are aware of his schemes to evade justice regarding the misappropriation of the resources belonging to the people of Rivers. This is the primary motivation behind his attempts to forge alliances with prominent APC members."

The Rivers State APC is resolute in its stance, stating unequivocally that non-APC members should not advocate for Wike's entry into the party. This declaration serves as a reminder that a non-APC member cannot become a champion for the inclusion of Wike within the party's ranks.