ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike tormented us for 8 years - APC Rivers

Ima Elijah

Publicity Secretary of the party declares Wike unfit for APC membership.

Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]
Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

Recommended articles

In a statement issued by the party's Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, it was emphatically stated that Wike would not be permitted to join the APC due to his antagonistic actions towards the party during his tenure.

According to Nwauju, Wike's antagonistic behavior towards the APC members and his divisive tactics make him an unsuitable candidate for the party.

The statement reads, "The terror unleashed on our party members during his eight years in power alone provides ample evidence that Wike has no place in the Rivers State APC. Inviting him to join would be akin to inviting an enemy to come and finish off his victims."

ADVERTISEMENT

The party's concerns extend beyond Wike's alleged terror tactics. They suspect that his desire to cozy up to top APC members is driven by a desire to evade accountability for his alleged involvement in looting the collective resources of the people of Rivers State.

Nwauju adds, "We are aware of his schemes to evade justice regarding the misappropriation of the resources belonging to the people of Rivers. This is the primary motivation behind his attempts to forge alliances with prominent APC members."

The Rivers State APC is resolute in its stance, stating unequivocally that non-APC members should not advocate for Wike's entry into the party. This declaration serves as a reminder that a non-APC member cannot become a champion for the inclusion of Wike within the party's ranks.

In a surprising turn of events during the last presidential election, Wike openly campaigned for President Bola Tinubu, a member of the APC. The former PDP member chose to abandon his party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in favor of supporting Tinubu and the APC.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike tormented us for 8 years - APC Rivers

Wike tormented us for 8 years - APC Rivers

NGO seeks investment in Drug abuse prevention, treatment programmes

NGO seeks investment in Drug abuse prevention, treatment programmes

Gov Otu orders indefinite suspension of activities in Marina Resort due to boat mishap

Gov Otu orders indefinite suspension of activities in Marina Resort due to boat mishap

'Late Prof Oso, an encyclopedia of communication theories' - Ogun NUJ

'Late Prof Oso, an encyclopedia of communication theories' - Ogun NUJ

Why LP could not deliver all 50 witnesses at Presidential Election Petition

Why LP could not deliver all 50 witnesses at Presidential Election Petition

NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel for Eid-el-Kabir festivities in Kano

NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel for Eid-el-Kabir festivities in Kano

'Your vote of courage is my strength to do the right things for you' - Rep Nnamchi

'Your vote of courage is my strength to do the right things for you' - Rep Nnamchi

Zipline delivers blood products to health facilities in Kaduna

Zipline delivers blood products to health facilities in Kaduna

NBS reports decrease in cooking gas prices

NBS reports decrease in cooking gas prices

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State [Daily Trust]

Head of Kano anti-corruption agency reopens investigation on Ganduje

Samuel Orotm of Benue state [Authoritative News]

Ortom clarifies purpose of visit to EFCC

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

PWDs write open letter to Tinubu on inclusion in cabinet

Peter Obi insists the won the 2023 presidential election. (Daily post)

LP Rep member denies asking Obi to concede defeat to Tinubu