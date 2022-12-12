Wike speaks on ‘sending’ thugs to attack Atiku’s supporters

Governor Wike spoke on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the special dedication service for the Rivers State PDP 2023 General Election Campaigns Rallies, which held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

What Wike said: “Some people are saying we sent thugs to attack them. You see, when people see failure, they will begin to plan excuses,” Wike said.

“These are people all of us know our background and how we have won election in our various local government.

“I remember one of them during the last election could not even go to his local government. He ran down to Port Harcourt and stayed with me.

“Instead of you to tell your principal, this will be difficult for me, you are giving excuses.”

The governor who declared that he has never engaged in any acts of political violence in all his political career, warn those who might be planning to plunge the state into chaos to have a rethink.

“Anybody who knows me know, that I have never been violent. If I am violent, I won’t go to court. But we know those who planted killings in this State when they were Secretary to government. We know them, but that killing will not happen again in the State.

“We will not give you the opportunity to try it again,” he said.