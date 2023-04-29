The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu has what it takes to turn Nigeria around – Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike says Nigerians are anxiously waiting for Tinubu's inauguration on May 29.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)
Wike said this on Friday in Abuja when he, alongside his Oyo State counterpart, Gov. Seyi Makinde, visited Tinubu.

The Rivers governor, who is one of the leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Nigerians were anxiously waiting for the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect.

The two PDP leaders held a closed-door meeting with Tinubu along with the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; and the former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Speaking with newsmen after the closed-door meeting, Wike said, “Elections are gone and a winner has emerged and therefore all Nigerians must rally round and give him (Tinubu) necessary support.

“Everybody is waiting for May 29 to see that the President-elect is inaugurated and he hits the ground running to make sure that Nigerians get what they expected.

“I have confidence that Tinubu has what it takes to turn Nigeria around. I have confidence in him.”

Makinde explained that their visit was to pay homage to the president-elect and to pledge their support for his incoming administration.

“I have come to pay homage to the President-elect and to tell him that elections are over and it is time for governance.

“We will do our best to give him the support for good governance,” Makinde said.

Wike and Makinde are members of the PDP G5 aggrieved governors.

