Wike roasts Lamido over ‘Slave’ comment

Speaking again when he interacted with journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA), shortly on arrival from London, United Kingdom (UK) recently, the governor subtly accused Lamido of nepotism.

What Lamido said: Lamido said that nobody in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) offended Governor Wike. He also said that Wike can only order “his slaves” in Rivers State.

Wike fires back at Lamido: Responding last Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Wike stated that Lamido has lost political relevance, accusing the 74-year-old of cracking the wall of unity.

Wike's words: “Never mind some people who are just interested in their own, some people who only know how to produce their own children as governors or members of National Assembly,” Wike said.

“It’s unfortunate that’s the country where we are in.

“A man finished to be a governor. Now, what the man does again, how his own son will be a governor. And this is what has been part of the crisis we are having.

“It’s unfortunate. And these are the kinds of people who said they are leaders of this country. What exactly are they showing as leaders of the country?

“Leadership is not about you and your family. Leadership is about everybody.

“Somebody finishes eight years as governor. Somebody doing his own son to be governor, doing his own son to go to the National Assembly [sic].

“It is only in this part of the world that you can see that. When we are talking about poverty everywhere.”

What you should know: Former governor Lamido’s son, Mustapha, is the PDP governorship candidate in Jigawa State for the 2023 election.