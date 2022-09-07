RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike missing as Atiku meets PDP presidential aspirants

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former Vice President met with aspirants who contested against him in the PDP primary election back in May.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. [DailyPost]
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. [DailyPost]

What happened: The meeting, which took place in Abuja on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, had presidential aspirants from the southern part of the country in attendance.

Among those who attended were Dele Momodu, Tari Oliver, Charles Ugwu and Kalu Chikwendu, while a northern aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen was also present.

Wike, others stayed away: However, Wike, alongside Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, were absent at the gathering.

Atiku praises aspirants: During his speech at the meeting, Atiku commended those in attendance for accepting the outcome of the convention that produced him as the party's flag-bearer.

The former Vice President promised to collaborate with them ahead of the 2023 general elections, adding that they have various roles to play in his campaign.

Why is Wike's absence significant: The absence of Wike is an indication that the face-off between the Rivers State Governor and Atiku hasn't been resolved.

Recall that Wike has been on a warpath with the former Vice President and the PDP since the conclusion of the party's presidential convention.

The divide was further widened after Atiku ignored the recommendation of a committee which suggested Wike as his running mate and opted for the Delta State Governor. Ifeanyi Okowa instead.

At the primaries presidential in May, Atiku polled 371 to defeat his closest rival, Wike, who polled 237 votes.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
