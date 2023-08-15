ADVERTISEMENT
Wike links Ganduje at Abuja residence

Ima Elijah

Wike's newfound association with the APC's Ganduje is a topic of intense speculation.

Nyesom Wike today visited the National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje at his residence in Abuja [Twitter]
Nyesom Wike today visited the National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje at his residence in Abuja [Twitter]

The rendezvous took place at Ganduje's residence in the capital city, Abuja, marking yet another interaction between political figures from opposing parties.

The news of this link-up was unveiled through a tweet shared by a close associate of Nyesom Wike, identified as @TopboyChriss. The tweet read: "Nyesom Wike today visited the National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja."

Few weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu, nominated Wike to join his ministerial team. The nomination itself raised eyebrows as Wike is a notable member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding a layer of intrigue to the evolving narrative.

Following the nomination, Wike was subsequently granted clearance by the Senate for the ministerial role. As a former governor of Rivers State, Wike's political trajectory has been marked by his affiliation with the PDP, making his newfound association with the APC's Ganduje a topic of intense speculation.

It's worth noting that during the recent presidential election, Wike took an unorthodox stance by not aligning himself with the PDP's candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Instead, he threw his weight behind Bola Tinubu.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

