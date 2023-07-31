BREAKING: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening
Wike's nomination was among the first batch of candidates forwarded to the Senate by President Tinubu.
Wike is among the distinguished nominees set to be screened by the Senate, along with other appointees selected by President Bola Tinubu.
A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike's nomination was among the first batch of candidates forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu, who emerged victorious in the highly contested 2023 presidential election.
The selection of Nyesom Wike as a ministerial nominee has garnered considerable attention, with many seeing it as a form of recognition and appreciation for his unwavering support to President Tinubu during the electoral campaign.
This screening process is a crucial step towards constituting President Tinubu's cabinet, and it has heightened interest among political observers and the general public, who eagerly await the final list of ministers to be appointed.
