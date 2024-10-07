Wike accused of plot to control PDP, APC in Rivers as Fubara’s popularity rises

Speaking on Channels Television, Opara voiced concerns about what he described as a shift away from oppressive governance in Rivers under Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s leadership.

“The people of Rivers are tired of oppression, tired of emperorship, tired of dictatorship,” Opara stated, emphasising a desire among residents for change and freedom from authoritarian rule.

Reflecting on the recent Local Government Council elections, he highlighted the successful turnout as a sign of public support for a new direction.

“Rivers people feel liberated; they are excited; they came out in numbers to vote,” he said.

Opara contrasted Fubara’s approach to governance with that of Wike, claiming that Fubara is focused on serving the people rather than controlling them.

“The difference now is that we have a governor who wants to serve, not be served, not a governor with Hitler or Trump as a mentor,” he remarked, indicating that Fubara’s administration has been a refreshing change for many.

Governor Fubara faced considerable challenges leading up to the polls, especially after the PDP and APC withdrew from the elections.