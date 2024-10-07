'Abuse of democracy' - Fubara suffers backlash over outcome of Rivers LG poll

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) conducted the election on Saturday, October 5, despite a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that halted the process due to procedural violations.

Justice Peter Lifu ruled that RSIEC had failed to publish the legally mandated 90-day notice before scheduling the election, a requirement that safeguards transparency and fairness.

In response, the court restricted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from providing voter registration data and prohibited the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) from securing the polling activities.

Despite these legal barriers, the elections proceeded, and the Action Peoples Party (APP) won 22 out of the 23 local government chairmanships.

At a press conference in Abuja, Obinna Francis, Executive Director of the Centre for Truth and Justice, described the election as lacking "transparency, accountability, or legitimacy."

According to Francis, Governor Siminalayi Fubara's decision to proceed with the elections was "a dangerous precedent that threatens the very fabric of our democracy."

He further criticised the governor's actions, calling the election a "travesty of democracy, an affront to the will of the people, and a direct assault on the rule of law."

Francis also highlighted that the election "violated every democratic principle that this nation stands for," urging for strict adherence to democratic procedures in future polls.