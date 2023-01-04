ADVERTISEMENT
Wike addresses PDP's threats to G5 governors

Ima Elijah

“Nobody can drive us from this house we have built..."

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has cautioned those who are issuing threats of possible punitive action against the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AKA G5, to dead the thought.

Why PDP's threated the G5 governors: Reports emerged last week, that the aggrieved governors of the PDP met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in view of a possible endorsement.

The threat: While reacting to the purported meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the party would resolve to sanctions on the erring governors and “apply relevant provisions of its constitution if the need arise.”

“The PDP is a party of constitution, rules and procedures. We don’t react to speculations. In taking decisions, we look at our party constitution in relation to issues. Whatever happens, it is the constitution that will guide the action we will take."

What Wike said: Speaking on the PDP crisis at the Mgbuodohia Community Primary School Premises, venue of the flag-off of the construction of Mgbuodohia Road in Rumuolumene Town of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) on Tuesday, January 03, 2022, the Rivers State governor said abusing members of the G5 and their allies will only complicate the lingering trouble in the PDP.

“Nobody can drive us from this house we have built. All of us will fight here.

“So, if anybody thinks that you can just sit in your house and dish out orders, it will not work. The house will collapse on you. So, you better think twice,” Wike said.

Who are the G5 governors?: The governors that constitute the G5 are Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

About the PDP Crisis: Over the past few months, the G5 governors have been calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP National Chairman, citing that Ayu and Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, cannot come from the same region.

However, Ayu had insisted that he would not resign his position on the basis of the demands of Wike’s allies.

One thing is certain, the G5 governors are not looking to support Atiku in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

What You should know: Tinubu denied meeting with the G5 governors.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
