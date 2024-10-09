Rivers crisis: Wike accuses Fubara of Anti-party activities

Wike made the allegations during an appearance on Channels TV's Politics Today, asserting that Fubara's actions undermined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike stated, “Today, people say discipline Wike because he did anti-party, but I say that I did not do anti-party. Today, what happened? The governor sponsored APP, and Bala Mohammed was the one who attended the swearing-in of the APP Chairmen.”

He expressed frustration over Fubara's defiance of the party's agreed-upon strategies, insisting, “I said I wouldn’t support injustice and I have no apology to render to anybody because PDP had agreed on what to do, but he refused.”

The political tensions between Wike and Fubara have escalated as they vie for control over the political landscape of Rivers State.

The conflict has raised concerns within the PDP, as party unity appears to be at stake following the local elections that saw the APP gain ground.