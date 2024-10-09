ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers crisis: Wike accuses Fubara of Anti-party activities

Segun Adeyemi

The political tensions between Wike and Fubara have escalated as they vie for control over the political landscape of Rivers State.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State. [Facebook]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State. [Facebook]

Wike made the allegations during an appearance on Channels TV's Politics Today, asserting that Fubara's actions undermined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike stated, “Today, people say discipline Wike because he did anti-party, but I say that I did not do anti-party. Today, what happened? The governor sponsored APP, and Bala Mohammed was the one who attended the swearing-in of the APP Chairmen.”

He expressed frustration over Fubara's defiance of the party's agreed-upon strategies, insisting, “I said I wouldn’t support injustice and I have no apology to render to anybody because PDP had agreed on what to do, but he refused.”

READ ALSO: Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

The political tensions between Wike and Fubara have escalated as they vie for control over the political landscape of Rivers State.

The conflict has raised concerns within the PDP, as party unity appears to be at stake following the local elections that saw the APP gain ground.

Wike's accusations reflect a growing discontent within the party, indicating a potential fallout that could have lasting implications for the political future of Rivers State.

