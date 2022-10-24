Wike accuses Atiku of appointing enemies of Rivers into his campaign council

Wike while addressing party members and supporters during the inauguration of the Rivers state PDP Campaign Rally on Monday, October 24, 2022, said Atiku should have come to him if the presidential candidate wanted him to campaign for him.

He said, “They said they don’t want us to campaign for them, if anyone wants us to campaign for them they will come and meet us. The presidential candidate has chosen enemies of the state as members of his campaign council, even me the Governor of the state I do not have any input.

“If anybody did not accommodate the interest of Rivers state, we will also not have their interest at heart.”

Wike was reported to have recently shut down hotels, filling stations, and other businesses belonging to Atiku’s allies in the state.

Senator Ledogo Maeba, one of Atiku’s associates in the state, and former Chairman of the Board of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumola, said the recent dissolution of the board of the polytechnic by Wike was because of his closeness to Atiku.

However, the governor in one of his recent public addresses directed at Maeba said it does not matter how long someone has known another person but the value he/she has added to the person.

“If anybody fights our system, we will fight the person back. Let me tell you what you don’t understand in politics. The moment you claim to be working with us and tomorrow, you shift to our enemy, we will use every might we have against you. We would even leave our enemy and finish you. So all of you who are going to Abuja to hold meetings with our enemies, I will finish you. You can’t come here get contracts, make money, then go to Abuja to work against us and think I will leave you? I will not. I’m not a born again to that level." Wike said.