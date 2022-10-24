RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Wike accuses Atiku of appointing enemies of Rivers into his campaign council

Bayo Wahab

Wike says if anybody does not accommodate the interest of Rivers state, he would also not have their interest at heart.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

Read Also

Wike while addressing party members and supporters during the inauguration of the Rivers state PDP Campaign Rally on Monday, October 24, 2022, said Atiku should have come to him if the presidential candidate wanted him to campaign for him.

He said, “They said they don’t want us to campaign for them, if anyone wants us to campaign for them they will come and meet us. The presidential candidate has chosen enemies of the state as members of his campaign council, even me the Governor of the state I do not have any input.

“If anybody did not accommodate the interest of Rivers state, we will also not have their interest at heart.”

Wike was reported to have recently shut down hotels, filling stations, and other businesses belonging to Atiku’s allies in the state.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [TheCable]
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [TheCable] Pulse Nigeria

Senator Ledogo Maeba, one of Atiku’s associates in the state, and former Chairman of the Board of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumola, said the recent dissolution of the board of the polytechnic by Wike was because of his closeness to Atiku.

However, the governor in one of his recent public addresses directed at Maeba said it does not matter how long someone has known another person but the value he/she has added to the person.

“If anybody fights our system, we will fight the person back. Let me tell you what you don’t understand in politics. The moment you claim to be working with us and tomorrow, you shift to our enemy, we will use every might we have against you. We would even leave our enemy and finish you. So all of you who are going to Abuja to hold meetings with our enemies, I will finish you. You can’t come here get contracts, make money, then go to Abuja to work against us and think I will leave you? I will not. I’m not a born again to that level." Wike said.

Wike has been at loggerheads with Atiku and the leadership of the PDP since the presidential candidate of the party picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate in June.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court orders final forfeiture of over $2.7m Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars

Court orders final forfeiture of over $2.7m Diezani’s Abuja homes, cars

Weeks after deadly floods, Buhari asks Water Resources Minister to develop flood-prevention plan

Weeks after deadly floods, Buhari asks Water Resources Minister to develop flood-prevention plan

Alaku Ayiwulu emerges 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Alaku Ayiwulu emerges 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year

Rishi Sunak: 10 things to know about UK’s new Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak: 10 things to know about UK’s new Prime Minister

2023: Meet the youngest presidential candidate

2023: Meet the youngest presidential candidate

Atiku sympathises with Jandor as he condemns attacks on PDP members

Atiku sympathises with Jandor as he condemns attacks on PDP members

2023: Tinubu’s manifesto true path to nation’s greatness – APC Chieftain

2023: Tinubu’s manifesto true path to nation’s greatness – APC Chieftain

2023: Peter Obi reveals plans for bandits, ‘unknown gunmen’, insecurity

2023: Peter Obi reveals plans for bandits, ‘unknown gunmen’, insecurity

Wike accuses Atiku of appointing enemies of Rivers into his campaign council

Wike accuses Atiku of appointing enemies of Rivers into his campaign council

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Peter Obi visits Ahmad Gumi

What Nigerians think about Peter Obi's visit to Sheikh Gumi

Festus Keyamo says he is not about to abandon his principles for corrupt politicians (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Festus Keyamo, others told to resign as ministers or be sacked

Wike and Sanwo-Olu

BREAKING: Wike betrays PDP Lagos, endorses Sanwo-Olu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State endorsed his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term (Vanguard)

Lagos PDP condemns Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu