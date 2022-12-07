Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Tinubu in a brief interview with BBC in London after his speech at the Chatham House on Monday, December 5, 2022, said he is different from other presidential candidates.

He said as a governor, he built a state that could be a country on its own, adding that other presidential candidates do not have track records.

Answering a question on why Nigerians should vote for him, he said, “I am Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have governed Lagos, I build a modern state that could be a country on its own. I have led an administration that is so prudent from N600m internally generated revenue to N5bn a month. That’s a record, nobody else can brag about that, I have treated and tamed the Atlantic Ocean surge in Nigeria that would have perished many people in Lagos. The infrastructural renewal of Lagos is excellent, I have continuity in Lagos”, he said.

Tinubu further said his main challengers, Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are not competent to lead Nigeria.

Asked who he would vote for between Atiku and Obi if he's not in the race, Tinubu said he won’t vote for any of them because they do not have any track record.