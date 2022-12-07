RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu says as a governor, he built a modern state that could be a country on its own.

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)
The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Recommended articles

Tinubu in a brief interview with BBC in London after his speech at the Chatham House on Monday, December 5, 2022, said he is different from other presidential candidates.

He said as a governor, he built a state that could be a country on its own, adding that other presidential candidates do not have track records.

Answering a question on why Nigerians should vote for him, he said, “I am Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have governed Lagos, I build a modern state that could be a country on its own. I have led an administration that is so prudent from N600m internally generated revenue to N5bn a month. That’s a record, nobody else can brag about that, I have treated and tamed the Atlantic Ocean surge in Nigeria that would have perished many people in Lagos. The infrastructural renewal of Lagos is excellent, I have continuity in Lagos”, he said.

Tinubu further said his main challengers, Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are not competent to lead Nigeria.

Asked who he would vote for between Atiku and Obi if he's not in the race, Tinubu said he won’t vote for any of them because they do not have any track record.

“They are not as competent as anyone out there. they have no track records. None of the is qualified except me”, he concluded.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Why Tinubu wants you to ignore Atiku, Peter Obi and vote for him

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

Blackout in Abuja as truck hits TCN transmission tower

N2.5m bounty placed on INEC office attackers by Police

N2.5m bounty placed on INEC office attackers by Police

Nigerians in diaspora sue Nigeria, Buhari, INEC over 2023 elections

Nigerians in diaspora sue Nigeria, Buhari, INEC over 2023 elections

PDP: Why Atiku Abubakar wants to sell oil refineries

PDP: Why Atiku Abubakar wants to sell oil refineries

BREAKING: CBN limits cash withdrawal to ₦100K per week

BREAKING: CBN limits cash withdrawal to ₦100K per week

Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State [PHOTOS]

Uzodinma welcomes Peter Obi in Imo State [PHOTOS]

I have never lost any election, Tinubu brags

I have never lost any election, Tinubu brags

Trending

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has promised to deal decisively with terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi. [NPRESS]

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’