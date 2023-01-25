Why third force parties struggle in Nigerian elections

Having only two major political parties can lead to a lack of political diversity and limit the range of ideas and policies that are discussed and implemented. This can also lead to a lack of representation for minority groups and make it more difficult for third parties and independent candidates to gain traction.

What is a ‘third force party’?

A third force party, in politics, is an alternative party riding against two well established opposing political parties. They emerge as a disruptive force to cause change in political landscapes.

In Nigeria today, the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) can be considered third force parties, as they are disrupting the political landscape that previously had just the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in political dominance.

Third force parties, who are usually minor parties, have a history of struggling in Nigerian elections when they compete against the more established parties.

Why third force parties struggle

Lack of resources and funding: The major parties have a significant advantage in terms of financial resources and can use this to their advantage in elections. They are able to invest in campaign materials, rallies, and other forms of voter outreach that smaller parties simply cannot afford. This often results in third force parties being unable to compete with the major parties on a level playing field. Lack of a strong party structure: Major parties have well-established structures in place, with clear leadership and a dedicated base of supporters. Third force parties often lack this level of organisation and it can be difficult for them to gain support from voters. This lack of structure also makes it difficult for third force parties to effectively communicate their policies and platform to voters. Little media attention: The major parties have significant influence over the media and are able to use this to their advantage during elections. Third force parties often receive little coverage in the media, which makes it difficult for them to reach potential voters and gain support. Support from political leaders and influential figures: The major parties have a significant number of high-profile politicians and influential figures who are able to help them gain support, mostly by endorsements. Third force parties often lack this level of support, which makes it difficult for them to gain traction in elections.

Using the Labour Party as an example, the party has been able to gain public support via crowdfunding; media attention due to a disruptive support base; as well as endorsements from many respected figures in the country. On the other hand, the NNPP has not been able to break off the shackles that keep third force parties bound in Nigeria.

The support for LP has more to do with the person than the party itself. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, enjoys organic admiration from Nigerian youths.