ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why some people don't want me to become president - Peter Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said those working against his presidential bid are the ones responsible for the current economic and socio-political problems in Nigeria.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Anambra State Governor stated that those vehemently opposed to his emergence as Nigeria's president are the same people who brought Nigerians to the current economic and socio-political problems.

Obi made this known while speaking in Enugu, Enugu state capital, shortly after signing the condolence register of the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze.

The Labour Party flag-bearer dispelled the notion that some politicians in the South-East were not supporting him, stating that there will be danger if everybody begins to support his aspiration.

Obi's words:What is happening is that some people have different opinions, everybody should not support me and everybody will not support me. In fact, if everybody supports me, there is danger. Some will disagree.

“Some people have a structure that has brought us to this juncture where we produce 133 million people who are poor; where our primary health care has collapsed; where we have 20 million out-of-school children; where we have almost 40 per cent unemployment, with 60 per cent youth unemployment, and where we have the highest youth job prevent in the world.

“So, they will not support me but I urge all of us to remember that we need to build a new Nigeria. Nobody is against me, what people have is different opinion which is allowed in a democratic dispensation.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Former pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Why some people don't want me to become president - Peter Obi

Why some people don't want me to become president - Peter Obi

Enugu community begs ex-customs controller to become traditional ruler

Enugu community begs ex-customs controller to become traditional ruler

Buhari to sign 2023 budget Tuesday – Senate President

Buhari to sign 2023 budget Tuesday – Senate President

2023: Supporters stage rally in Katsina, mobilise support for Atiku

2023: Supporters stage rally in Katsina, mobilise support for Atiku

Katsina Police kill 54 terrorists, lose 5 officers in 2022

Katsina Police kill 54 terrorists, lose 5 officers in 2022

Buhari makes a raft of appointments, renewals of officers agencies

Buhari makes a raft of appointments, renewals of officers agencies

Makinde begins payment of 13th Month Salary to Oyo workers

Makinde begins payment of 13th Month Salary to Oyo workers

NDLEA arrests suspected tramadol dealer, recovers 1,140 capsules

NDLEA arrests suspected tramadol dealer, recovers 1,140 capsules

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

G5 governors

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London