Why Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is dead on arrival – Tambuwal

Ima Elijah

"As far as I am concerned Peter Obi’s candidature is dead on arrival.”

Gov Aminu Tambuwal (VanguardNGR)
Gov Aminu Tambuwal (VanguardNGR)

Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State and Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign, deemed the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi's presidential aspirations as futile.

He expressed his sentiments at the PDP's presidential campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa, commending the party members for their dedication and hard work throughout the campaign.

On Peter Obi: However, it was his comments regarding Peter Obi that garnered the most attention, as he declared Obi's presidential aspirations as "dead on arrival," implying that he was unsuitable for the role.

“When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra he didn’t conduct one local govt election. How could he attempt to be president when he couldn’t conduct local govt elections? He is not Democratic enough. As far as I am concerned Peter Obi’s candidature is dead on arrival.”

On Atiku/Okowa: Tambuwal highlighted that Atiku emerged as the leading candidate among the initial 18 contenders for the presidency. He emphasized that the Atiku/Okowa ticket represented Nigeria and not "ethnic bigots," and that the PDP offered experienced candidates ready to serve the nation, while the other contestants lacked the necessary qualifications for leadership.

“I commend all our party leaders and members for all the efforts, when the campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the leading candidate is Atiku and the leading ticket is Atiku/Okowa. We are not ethnic bigots.”

“We presented candidates that are ready for the election and serve Nigerians. Other candidates don’t have the experiences of Atiku and Okowa.”

On APC: Tambuwal voiced his disappointment with the APC's leadership and affirmed that he would not support the party in the future.

