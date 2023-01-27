Why Peter Obi was attacked in Katsina, Buhari’s home state

Recall: On Monday, January 23, 2023, Labour Party’s campaign train was in Katsina State, where Peter Obi held a town hall meeting with women, and followed it up with a rally at Muhammad Dikko stadium.

How Peter Obi was attacked: However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums reportedly attacked the convoy of the Labour Party presidential candidate, causing substantial damage to some of the vehicles.

Why this matters: Katsina is the home state of the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Who is behind the attack: “It was a rowdy scene. My sense of it was that it was an organised reaction by some political roller dealers.

Why Peter Obi was attacked: Speaking further on his senses, he said, "the political roller dealers didn’t like the success of the rally we had in Kano the previous day, which was unexpected. Katsina has the reputation of being one of the most violent states in Nigeria,” Osuntokun told newsmen.

On the security situation of Kastina: "their governor requested that citizens be armed to defend themselves. So there was a predominant security crisis long before the rally we went to.

“So from that perspective, we cannot say that it is not expected."