Ajimobi made the call in Ibadan on Wednesday during an interactive session with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter.

The session, held at the state secretariat of CAN, had in attendance representatives of the association from the 33 local governments areas of the state.

Ajimobi, who is also the APC candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, said his administration restructured, rehabilitated and remodeled the state to a modern status.

In the history of Oyo State, no successive administration has achieved all we have achieved in the areas of health, education and road construction to mention a few. We also restored peace and security.

I want to tell you that the only candidate that can sustain our developmental strides in this state is Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the APC governorship candidate, he said.

The governor said that his senatorial ambition was not driven by selfish interest, adding he was persuaded by the people to represent them at the National Assembly.

He listed qualification, experience and political network as some qualities that stood him out of other contenders.

According to him, If it was my personal interest, I would not have contested for any position again. I had earlier decided that I wont contest again, being the first to govern the state for two terms.

Some people came to tell me to contest. They told me not to be selfish that they needed my influence and network to attract more developments to the state.

Earlier, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, the State CAN Chairman, said the association would continue to pray for the governorship candidate.

We have been supporting Sen. Abiola Ajimobi since he won as executive governor of Oyo State and when he presented his successor to the general people of Oyo State, he was accepted, he said.

Akanmu, expressed appreciation to the governor for his support to the association over the years and prayed that God would grant his desires.

He debunked the rumour that some Christian leaders were canvassing for a particular candidate based on religion, saying the association is not an enemy to any government.

NAN reports that the governor also visited the palace of Adiigede of Igede, Chief Monday Onda, where he held another interactive session with the community members.

They presented a letter containing the issues they wanted the government to help them address.

The governor assured that all would be looked into.

The community appreciated the developmental strides of the governor in the state, promising to support his future aspirations.