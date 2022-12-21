ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu – El-Rufai

Ima Elijah

...Cross River people would vote for Tinubu as they did for the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola...

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.
APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has given reasons why governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the North decided to support the party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He disclosed this during a town hall meeting with some Northern Christian groups in Kaduna.

The reason: El-Rufai explained that Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu to ensure unity, fairness, and justice in Nigeria.

El-Rufai said the Northern governors settled for Tinubu because of his track record when he was the Governor of Lagos State.

According to El-Rufai: “In the spirit of unity, fairness and justice in the country, after President Buhari’s tenure, it is fair that the Presidency should go to the South.

“And we converged in Katsina Lodge before Governor Aminu Bello Masari said that among all the presidential candidates, we should go for Ahmed Tinubu because of his track records while he was governor of Lagos.”

Meanwhile Tinubu assured a win in Cross River: APC chieftain, Victor Ndoma-Egba has assured presidential candidate Bola Tinubu of victory in Cross River State.

The politician is the Secretary, Campaign Planning Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PPC).

The former Senate Leader and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) spoke on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the town hall meeting in Calabar.

The gathering was attended by Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other party stalwarts.

How Cross-River will vote Tinubu: Ndoma-Egba said Cross River people would vote for Tinubu as they did for the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, who won the 1993 presidential election.

What he said: He recalled Tinubu visited Cross River with MKO before the poll, and though the state was NRC (National Republican Convention), “you were received like a brother and a friend.”

“After that visit, for the presidential election, Cross River voted SDP (Social Democratic Party) because of your visit.

“Today you are here to canvass votes for yourself. If we did it for another person on your recommendation, we will do it for you too this time around.”

Finally: The former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chairman thanked Tinubu for using the parley to settle party members who had differences.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Politicians buying PVCs are wasting money – INEC

Politicians buying PVCs are wasting money – INEC

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

Why Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu – El-Rufai

Why Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu – El-Rufai

BAT wins award for contributing to Nigeria, West Africa’s non-oil exports

BAT wins award for contributing to Nigeria, West Africa’s non-oil exports

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Again, London Criminal Court denies Ekweremadu bail

Again, London Criminal Court denies Ekweremadu bail

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections

Okupe steps down as Peter Obi's campaign DG

Okupe steps down as Peter Obi's campaign DG

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022.

Pulse Picks: The 5 biggest political losers in 2022

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)

Igbo presidency: You dont understand your promise – APC to Atiku

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC kicks as 15-year-old schoolgirl launches Tinubu support group

Olusegun Obasanjo and PA Adebanjo.

My reason for joining Obasanjo to support Peter Obi - Adebanjo