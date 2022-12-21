Why Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu – El-Rufai

He disclosed this during a town hall meeting with some Northern Christian groups in Kaduna.

The reason: El-Rufai explained that Northern APC governors decided to support Tinubu to ensure unity, fairness, and justice in Nigeria.

El-Rufai said the Northern governors settled for Tinubu because of his track record when he was the Governor of Lagos State.

According to El-Rufai: “In the spirit of unity, fairness and justice in the country, after President Buhari’s tenure, it is fair that the Presidency should go to the South.

“And we converged in Katsina Lodge before Governor Aminu Bello Masari said that among all the presidential candidates, we should go for Ahmed Tinubu because of his track records while he was governor of Lagos.”

Meanwhile Tinubu assured a win in Cross River: APC chieftain, Victor Ndoma-Egba has assured presidential candidate Bola Tinubu of victory in Cross River State.

The politician is the Secretary, Campaign Planning Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PPC).

The former Senate Leader and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) spoke on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the town hall meeting in Calabar.

The gathering was attended by Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other party stalwarts.

How Cross-River will vote Tinubu: Ndoma-Egba said Cross River people would vote for Tinubu as they did for the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, who won the 1993 presidential election.

What he said: He recalled Tinubu visited Cross River with MKO before the poll, and though the state was NRC (National Republican Convention), “you were received like a brother and a friend.”

“After that visit, for the presidential election, Cross River voted SDP (Social Democratic Party) because of your visit.

“Today you are here to canvass votes for yourself. If we did it for another person on your recommendation, we will do it for you too this time around.”