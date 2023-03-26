ADVERTISEMENT
Why I was angry about Soludo's governorship ambition - Obasanjo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo said he was displeased with Soludo's foray into the Anambra politics because he thought he was better for something national or international.

Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo.
The elder statesman made this known while speaking at an event to mark the one-year anniversary of Soludo as the governor of the state in Awka, capital of Anambra, on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The economics professor served the Federal Government of Nigeria between 2003 and 2009, a period that saw him working as the Chief Economic Adviser to President Obasanjo up until 2004 when he became the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Meanwhile, Soludo's first foray into politics was after he left the apex bank in 2009 and vied for the governorship seat in Anambra State, a decision that didn't go down well with the former President who felt Soludo was batter for “something international or national."

Obasanjo said: “Because of my experience with Chukwuma, I earmarked him for something greater in my mind until one day he came to me and said he was going to contest election as governor of Anambra. I did not disguise my anger against him.”

“And I said, ‘Chukwuma, governor of Anambra, no, I see you for something national or international.’

“What is this governor of Anambra? He said to me, ‘You remember one morning when we were together and I came for morning devotion and I said let us pray for the new governor of Anambra, and I snapped and said, ‘What prayer are you making?"

Explaining his reaction, the former President said his experience of Anambra politics then was Dr (Chris) Ngige and Andy Uba, adding, “and then, you will not blame me for my reaction.

However, the elder statesman said he later told Soludo that he could contest, but he should remember that he has reserved him for a national or international assignment.

“I said to Chukwuma, ‘When people like you are running away, what do you expect? Hooligans will take over, and then people like him should not complain.

“But go for this governorship as an appetiser, then the main menu will come later. So, you are on your appetiser stage,” Obasanjo said, turning to Soludo.

In conclusion, he said the governor's performance in Anambra State has confirmed what he told him in the past.

From what I have heard and what I have seen, you have not disappointed me and I believe you have not disappointed the people of Anambra State,” Obasanjo added.

Nurudeen Shotayo

Why I was angry about Soludo's governorship ambition - Obasanjo

