Why I rejected offer to be Obi’s running mate – Former Deputy Governor of Sokoto

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

Mallam Mukhtar Shagari, former deputy governor of Sokoto State has said that Peter Obi, the Labour Party's (LP) presidential candidate, called him to be his running mate but he rejected his offer.

Shagari asserted that the Labour Party candidate has no chance in the upcoming elections when he appeared on Channels Television's Politics on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

“The Labour party contacted me and requested if I would like to be the Vice Presidential candidate to Peter Obi,” the PDP chieftain said.

“And I looked at the political scenario, what the Labour party is, and decided that I cannot be the Vice Presidential candidate to Peter Obi.

“I do not see the path through which Peter Obi will win the election in this country. It is so clear that in areas in the South-East, young people are shouting about him on social media – yes, it’s politics.

“What is happening? So many young people as you said, who are those young people? I asked the Labour Party members that contacted me, ‘Tell me who really is the Chairman of the Labour Party in Sokoto State? Who are the candidates of the Labour Party in Sokoto State? Who is contesting for Senate? Who is contesting for governorship and so on, I did not get any successful answer. But the truth of the matter is that there are two dominant parties in this country – APC and PDP. If you want to become President, I think you must belong to one of them.”

“The issue is at any point in time, Nigerians are not looking for lofty ideas, Nigerians are looking for solutions to the problems and maladies of this country in the area of economy, in the area of security, in the area of infrastructure, in the area of poverty alleviation.”

Peter Obi has emerged as one of the leading candidates for the presidency of Nigeria, according to polls from a number of reputable websites.

