Why I conceded to Buhari - Jonathan

Ima Elijah

Jonathan tells politicians to prioritise Nigeria over politics.

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock.
President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan at Aso Rock. []Presidency

Boasting of his unwavering loyalty to the nation, Jonathan voiced his concerns during an interview with Arise TV.

Speaking on why he conceded to former president Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, Jonathan stated, "I was more interested in the country than myself, which I advise the politicians to be more interested in the country than themselves. Without the country, there will be no presidents."

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party’s Peter Obi have petitioned the court to nullify President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory owing to alleged rampant malpractices during the conduct of the 25 February presidential election.

They accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the electronic process in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tinubu.

Desptie the ongoing court proceedings, Tinubu has been sworn in as President of Nigeria.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

