Who should not make it into Tinubu's cabinet? [Editor's Opinion]

This will ensure the translation of policy intentions into tangible actions for the betterment of Nigeria, striking a delicate balance between political considerations and the competence and experience of ministerial candidates.

Learning from the mistakes of the previous administration, where coordination and leadership were lacking, is vital. While Tinubu's political strategy prioritises loyalty, it is essential to prioritise ministers committed to national recovery rather than personal ambitions.

Competence, resource management, and a clear understanding of the national purpose must be the guiding principles in ministerial selection, while ground rules should prevent attention-seeking or goal-distracting individuals from entering the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should they be considered?

Abdullahi Ganduje

Pulse Nigeria

It has been speculated that the former Kano state governor will be part of Tinubu's cabinet. However, it is important to dissect the strengths and skills that the ex-governor possesses.

Even in Kano, Ganduje holds a weaker political footing than his local rival Rabiu Kwankwaso. He also comes off as a yes-man in the APC, hence creating the perception of weak political plays. Also, the most prominent issues that brought Ganduje under the media's radar were religious, tribal, and party-based; all the things that divide Nigeria today. I rest my case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Festus Keyamo

Pulse Nigeria

It is an arguable but logical stance that Keyamo had the hardest job in the 2023 election season, for reasons the brain can easily pick out (if you followed campaign and election events). Keyamo definitely ticks the box of loyalty to his master. However, as a former minister of labour and employment, can it be said that he distinguished himself as a performer? Well, no. But it will be unfair to judge the spokesman on a skill that may not come naturally to him. The elections clearly showed that Keyamo will make a beautiful Attorney-General of the Federation; at least he cares to clarify things to the public, unlike the previous occupant of that seat.

Nyesome Wike

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike has many reasons to not make it into Tinubu's cabinet. The former Rivers State governor betrayed his party in the 2023 presidential election; which can be perceived as both good and bad. Wike prioritised his personal ambitions, under the guise of prioritising the South; again it is hard to judge this as good or bad. But one undeniable fact is that as a governor, Wike prioritised development projects around Rivers. He even earned the name 'Mr Projects' among his colleagues. Wike's political personality may write him off, but his work definitely screams in his favour.

President Tinubu holds the key to a multitude of positions within the political industry, extending far beyond ministerial roles. By skillfully matching individuals' unique talents and strengths to suitable jobs, their abilities can be harnessed effectively, even if they may not perfectly align with traditional cabinet roles. It's a chance to think outside the box and maximise the potential of every talented individual within the realm of governance.