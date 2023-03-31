The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the protest had no weight because the Feb. 25, presidential election that produced Tinubu as the president-elect was free, fair and credible.

Tinubu
Tinubu

Recommended articles

Bello who is also the Deputy Director North America Youth Wing Campaign Council said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He described as baseless, the protest against Tinubu’s emergence by some opposition groups at a park in front of the White House on Thursday, saying such protest would produce no result.

He said the protest had no weight because the Feb. 25, presidential election that produced Tinubu as the president-elect was free, fair and credible, adding that the former two-term Lagos State governor won the election squarely.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised Nigerians not to be worried about the development but to remain calm and peaceful as the APC U.S would mobilise genuine Nigerians to counter the protest and work to protect Tinubu’s mandate.

Bello said the chapter would work to ensure that those protesting against Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect would not succeed in their mission to disrupt Nigeria’s peace and stability.

He called on all patriotic Nigerians to join hands to work for the country’s unity and peace, and to support Tinubu and Vice-president elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima to enthrone a better Nigeria for all.

He added that there was no mandate stolen as being alleged by opposition parties, because the Nigerian electorate freely gave their mandate to Tinubu at the poll.

“The election is therefore, a true reflection of the voice of the majority, even though there were some identified flaws during the election that can always be improved on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The United States is a defender of democracy around the globe, there is no perfect election anywhere in the world and the flaws identified in the just concluded Nigeria’s election can only be improved on.

“The majority of Nigerian voters gave Tinubu their mandate, and no manipulation, propaganda or tissue of lies can stop his inauguration on May 29,” Bello said.

He described as unpatriotic, those calling for the establishment of an Interim National Government as being proposed by some individuals.

He said such individuals does not have Nigeria’s interest at heart, adding that Tinubu would be sworn in on May 29 by God’s grace as the country’s 16th president

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate in court

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate” in court

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party

Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke. (Channels TV)

BREAKING: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as authentic governor of Osun state

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti. (TheSun)

Peter Obi did well for us but I’ve won an election before without him —  Alex Otti

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

Ayu: Wike backs suspension of PDP national chairman over election defeat

Imo governorship aspirant, Humphrey Anumudu and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home